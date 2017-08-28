SARGODHA - A police officer brutally tortured a poor farmer, cut his ear and badly damaged his eyes for alleged cattle trespass here on Sunday in the remits of Bhalwal police.

Riaz's buffalo had entered the fields of local landlord Azeem who is Assistant-Sub Inspector (ASI) of police. ASI Azeem and his accomplices grabbed farmer Riaz, thrashed him badly, damaged his eye and cut his ear. Later, the wounded person got medical treatment but the local police did not file a case against the perpetrators despite medical certificate. The victim said that he had not achieved any assistance from anyone because rivals are influential as well as working in police department.