HAFIZABAD - The city police arrested operational manager of a private bank on the charge of defrauding a villager and misappropriating a sum of Rs5.7 million.

According to police source, village Kariala-based Ijaz Ahmad, a poultry businessman. had opened an account with a Soneri Bank Limited branch and deposited an amount of Rs11.2 million. However, Operational Manager Waheed had misappropriated Rs5.7 million. The aggrieved account holder submitted a complaint to Bank Manager Adnan Zafar who conducted an inquiry which proved correct. On the complaint of the bank manager, the city police have arrested the operational manger and registered a case against him.

Meanwhile, senior clerk of Municipal Committee Hafizabad Amjad was arrested by Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Establishment Aamir Hussain Sandhu on the charge of allegedly extracting Rs6,000 from a citizen Saqib Ali.

Saqib Ali had submitted an application to the Regional Director Anti-Corruption that the accused wanted illegal gratification from him for organising a seminar in the Jinnah Public Hall Hafizabad. Thereupon, Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Aamir Hussain Sandhu and a local magistrate arrested the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. The raiding party recovered marked currency notes from the accused and registered a case against him.