ISLAMABAD - The Bangladesh government has offered 23 seats to Pakistani students for doing MBBS/BDS courses in its Government medical colleges on self-finance basis for academic session-2018 under South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) quota.

Applications must be submitted to National Testing Services (NTS) by September 14th, 2017.

The selected students will have to pay tuition fee and other charges, which are at par with rates for local students of Bangladesh, said an official of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC).

Talking to APP, he said that the selection will be made on merit and based on scores in NTS test.

Provincial/regional quota will be observed as per government rules.

The final selection will be made by the donor country and their decisions will be acceptable to all, he said.

He said those candidates who have Passed Higher Secondary Examination or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology as their major/compulsory subjects.

In the subject of Biology should not less than 65 percent marks in FSc or equivalent examinations. Students awaiting result for FSc examination are not eligible to apply, he said.