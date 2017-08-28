HAFIZABAD - An 11-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by a fiendish youth in Bhoon Kalan village here the other day.

Father of the affected boy told the police that the accused Shaukat Ali lured his son to a nearby canal where he assaulted him. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

Meanwhile, a man died after a truck he was driving was hit by another truck from the rear.

According to police, Khan Muhammad of Kot Momin was on the way to Pindi Bhattian when the incident happened near Kahtrani village.

He was rushed to hospital but he breathed his last on the way. Police registered a case and started investigation.