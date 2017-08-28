KASUR - The three-day celebrations of 260th Urs of great Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah concluded here the other day.

Hundreds of devotees from across the country thronged the shrine on the concluding day. Na'at and poetry sessions were held during the three-day celebrations in which poets paid tribute to Bulleh Shah. Devotees laid floral sheets on Bulleh Shah's shrine and offered Fateha for the departed soul. Kasur police had made foolproof security on the shrine's premises.