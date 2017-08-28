China's special envoy to Afghanistan, Deng Xijun, called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Monday and discussed affairs concerning long lasting peace in Afghanistan and regional security as pushed for by Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Chinese envoy vowed to completely support Pakistan’s efforts for restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

The representative was cynical as far coercive operation is concerned for return of peace in Pakistan’s neighbouring state and said that political talks would fulfill the cause.

The Chinese envoy urged the world powers to acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices rendered for the cause of peace in the region and elimination of terrorism.

The two representatives agreed to ramp up peace process in Afghanistan.

The envoy further agreed that the three neighbouring states should come to the table for resolution of outstanding issues.