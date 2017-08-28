KARACHI - MA Jinnah Road turned into a battlefield on Sunday when a large number of protesters clashed with police. Police used batons and fired teargas shells to stop the marchers trying to advance towards the consulate in protest against US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks.

The rally was organised by the Imamia Students Organization (ISO). The police, aware of the protest, had already cordoned off Mai Kolachi Road and diverted traffic to prevent anyone from reaching the consulate.

As hundreds of protesters advanced towards the consulate, the police baton-charged the protesters and used tear gas shells to stop them on MA Jinnah Road near Numaish Chowrangi. They also fired gunshots in the air to disperse them.

The participants of the rally pelted stones at police and chanted anti-US slogans.

Trump, in his remarks, had accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists and providing safe havens for them in the country.

Police have arrested nearly a dozen protesters. Later, the issue was resolved after peaceful negotiations between ISO leaders and the police officials.

According to the organisers of rally, they condemned the stopping of anti-US Tahafuz-e-Pakistan rally. It seems that the government is supporting the US by using force on its own people, they added. Secretary General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Mesam Abidi also condemned the shelling by police on the peaceful protesters participating in the rally. He also demanded the chief minister and governor to take action who gave orders of using tear gas shells on the protesters.

He also added that baton charging and arrest of ISO workers by the government is similar to supporting the US government.

On the other hand, Karachi police spokesperson rejected all the claims made by the protesters. The spokesperson said that three other organisations were allowed to hold protest peacefully against Trump’s Statement during last week. “They (all three) recorded their protest at Karachi Press Club and dispersed peacefully,” the spokesperson said. However ISO announced its rally from Numaish to American Consulate. Keeping in view the prevailing security threats and past history of violent protests at Consulate, the leadership was asked to review their plan by police and administration.

“They were contacted again and again to convince them to hold their protest at press club to avoid any untoward situation but they did not accept it,” he explained. Around 300 people gathered at Numaish and proceeded towards consulate. The spokesperson further said that they were offered that a delegation of three to five persons can go and meet representative of US consulate and record their protest but they said they would seek permission from their central command at Karachi and Lahore.

Meanwhile, some protestors still wanted to proceed and police tried to stop them people became violent and they attacked police. SHO of Tipu Sultan Police Station Shehzada Saleem was also injured by protestors which compelled the police to use water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse them.

