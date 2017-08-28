Multan: Under the corruption allegations 5 people have been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Nishtar Hospital Multan.

According to sources, an investigation has been started on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Shareef, when corruption worth in millions in purchasing medicines brought into his notice.

Internal Audit Wing director of the department of specialized healthcare and medical education, Sarfraz Ahmed, has direct orders to looked into this matter and submit the report to the CM.

Sources stated, Ahmad, started the investigation and seized four years old record of the hospital.