SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz Chaudhry has said that the PML-N opponents were acting on an undemocratic agenda of weakening country politically and economically.

He was addressing a public meeting held in Shakargarh upon his arrival at his home town Shakargarh after becoming the federal minister. Federal Minister added that the PML-N was successfully thwarting national and international conspiracies to destabilise Pakistan. He said that the government would not allow anyone to derail democracy and destabilise the democratic system.

He said that his party's opponents must think for the well-being of the country instead of doing their negative politics for their personal gains. He strongly criticised the PTI leadership, and said that the PTI had closed the doors of accountability in KPK by closing the NAB there. He said that the PTI's massive corruption in KPK should also be brought before the nation.

On the occasion, the federal minister pledged to make efforts for the uplift of Shakargarh by providing the basic facilities for the people at their doorsteps.