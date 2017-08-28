SARGODHA - The district council staff went on strike against PML-N MNA Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti for manhandling the town planning officer here the other day.

Talking to media, district council employees alleged that MNA Ali Bhatti trespassed on the DC office and manhandled Town Planning Officer Dilber Hussain Zaidi for not issuing NOC for his housing scheme. The MNA also threatened other officers with dire consequences.

Zulfiquar Ali Bhatti, on the other hand, refuted the allegations, saying that he was being victimised politically.

Earlier, local journalists associations also staged a protest demonstration against MNA Ali Bhatti for his threats to local mediamen.