CHITRAL - The residents of Drosh, some 45 KM from here, held a sit-in as a protest against the transfer of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAD) Kiramatullah Kundi who took action against the corrupt officials in the area.

The protest sit-in camp was led by Imranul Mulk, Nazim of village council Drosh, and other Nazimeen of the area. Talking to this scribe, Salahuddin Tofan, Imranul Mulk, Waqar Ahmad, Tariq Aziz, Sherin Khan, Abdul Samad and other elected representatives of Drosh said that AAC Drosh Kiramatullah Kundi had cracked down on corruption in Sheshi Hydro power house, PIDO, water supply scheme of public health engineering and timber mafia. But the mafia is so strong that he was transferred within a week.

They said that corruption revealed in Sheshi power house which remained always out of order and the PIDO staff repair it with local instruments instead of Germany. They said, "We time and again protested against the corruption but district administration took no action against the corrupt mafia. Similarly, a water supply scheme of drinking water is under construction for the last 5 years with a cost of 180 million but the contractor using substandard material as well as pipes also burst at Lawi village. As well as timber mafia damaged forest of Drosh as a result people of the area are facing great loss in the shape of natural calamity and disasters."

They added that AAC Kiramatullah Kundi was an honest officer who took action against these corrupt mafia and lodged FIR against power house staff when a finger of a labourer was cut in a machine and separated from his body.

They warned that they will also protest in front of Deputy Commissioner Chitral office and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar if their genuine demand was not fulfilled as cancellation of transfer order of Kiramatullah Kundi who took legal action against these corrupt mafia.

In this connection, this scribe also contacted with district administration and Sher Qadir AAC Drosh told that the provincial government has issued posting order of Kiramatullah Kundi to Booni (Mastuj) and he was posted at Drosh who assumed his charge as AAC Drosh.

He said that Mr Kundi still occupied his official vehicle and residential quarter at Chitral as well as he lived in rest house o C&W department.