Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and ex-minister Ziaullah Afridi has officially joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after attending a meeting with ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.

The meeting took place at Bilawal House and prominent PPP leaders including Faisal Karim Kundi and provincial president Humayun Khan were also present at the gathering. Later on, Afridi announced to officially part ways with PTI and join PPP.

The ex-minister is not the first PTI leader to join PPP. A few weeks ago, Naz Baloch had also expressed her discontent with senior leadership of the opposition party.

Afridi developed rift with PTI after he was arrested by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission while holding the office in Ministry of Mineral Development. He was accused of misuse of authority and corruption.

Afterward, he accused KP CM Pervez Khattak of involvement in Bank of Khyber corruption scandal.

“KP CM Pervez Khattak is involved in corrupt practices in various departments… Sirajul Haq and Imran Khan remained silent on illegal appointment of BOK MD despite huge claims of accountability,” he said on August 15.