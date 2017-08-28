KARACHI - At least four suspected women were apprehended during a raid conducted in Khayaban-e-Muslim on Sunday. The accused women were identified as Sana, Khadija, Ariba and Zarmin.

The spokesperson said that the accused women were involved in drug peddling. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and narcotics. The suspects were handed over to police for further investigations.

Separately, half a dozen suspects including a political worker were arrested during ongoing targeted raids by paramilitary force in parts of metropolis.

A political worker was arrested during a raid conducted by Rangers troops in New Karachi Industrial Area while the raid was conducted on a tip-off. Rangers spokesperson said that the accused identified as Shoaib aka Kodo was affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and has been involved in various cases of crime including anti state speeches.

In another raid, Rangers also claimed to have arrested an accused, namely Hidayatullah alias Enayatullah during a raid conducted in Manghopir area. The spokesperson said that the accused was involved in various cases of robberies.

Social worker escapes another murder attack

A social worker escaped a second consecutive murder attack in less than four months in a city on Sunday. According to details, a 38-year-old Muhammad Ilyas, son of Muhammad Hussain, who is also associated with the computer hardware business and runs his own private company at New Karachi Industrial Area, came under attack near Saba Cinema in New Karachi Industrial Area police remits while he was on his way to his godown in the same area.

Police said that Ilyas, a residential of Block 17, Federal B Area was on his way to go-down in his car when at least four armed men riding on two motorcycles came close to him and opened indiscriminate fire at him. However, the victim remained unhurt in the incident as he sped up his car and reached the police station. The culprits, however, managed to escape.

Police said that this was the second such murderous attack on the victim in four months as earlier the unidentified persons attempted to kill him near Allah Wali Chowrangi in New Karachi area on April 2017.

They said that nothing could say exactly about the motive behind the incident as what the police investigators were investigating the case from different angles as he has been involved in social activities, property business, and computer related business as well as has a political background.

The police was looking for the culprits that would help the investigators in ascertaining the motive behind the incident. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.