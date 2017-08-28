SIALKOT - Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistani nation was fully capable of handling with full courage and dignity the situation emerged after US President Donald Trump's anti-Pakistan rant.

Talking to the newsmen here on Sunday, the foreign minister said that the government had called the special session of the parliament on Tuesday (tomorrow), inviting all the mainstream political parties to participate in the open discussions on the burning issue of Trump's statements against Pakistan.

Kh Asif added that the government had called the special session to develop consensus over the issue by taking all the mainstream political parties into confidence.

He said that Pakistan would face the prevailing situation after Trump's statements with full dignity, honour and solemnity. He said that the Pakistani nation was fully capable of handling the situation with full courage and dignity. He said that there would be no comprise on Pakistan's solemnity.

He said that the US had never helped Pakistan in remarkable way. He said that Pakistan would continue its frontline role against terrorism while the world had highly hailed Pakistan's role and the sacrifices the people made to eliminate terrorism.

He said that the world should help Pakistan in its ongoing war against terrorism, rejecting the Indian negative propaganda against Pakistan.

FIA FOCUSES HUMAN TRAFFICKERS: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has established special teams to ensure early arrest of 250 notorious human traffickers in Gujranwala Division's Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

The early arrest of these most wanted human traffickers had become a big challenge for it, the FIA said. According to the senior FIA officials, the team contacted with NADRA for the early cancellation of the passports and CNICs of these human traffickers.

They added that the names of these human traffickers had been added in the fresh lists compiled by the FIA in 2017. These accused would send local people abroad illegally after getting big amounts by showing them the golden dreams of their lucid future abroad.

The officials said that crackdown would very soon be conducted to ensure arrest of the human traffickers, their agents and even the sub agents.

SMUGGLING BID FOILED: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a big attempt to smuggle heroin from Sialkot to Dubai and recovered more than 1kg heroin. It also arrested the passenger at Sialkot International Airport.

According the officials concerned, Hafizabad-based accused Adnan was trying to travel to Dubai from Sialkot International Airport through an international airline. When the ANF officials detected and seized the heroin secretly packed in a bag kept in other luggage. It has sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.