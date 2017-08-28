Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says development of higher education sector of the country is focus of the Government.

He was talking to Rector International Islamic University Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President of the university Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh in Islamabad on Monday.

They briefed the Prime Minister on achievements and research work of the University.

The Prime Minister stressed on progressive research work by integration of Islamic knowledge with contemporary academics.