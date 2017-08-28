Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rasheed has moved Supreme Court against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with reference to Hudaibia Paper Mills.

According to details, Sheikh Rasheed has argued in his application that NAB did not file appeal against Sharif family in Hudaibiya Paper Mills.

On July 21st, NAB assured that appeal will be filed within one week but still have not acted upon it, application mentioned. Sheikh Rasheed further stated that after one week passed, a notice was also sent to NAB Chairman but no reply was given by the authority.

Supreme Court should order NAB Chairman to open it, applicant demanded. The application further mentioned that as per media reports, NAB has decided to not to open the case.

While talking to media outside Supreme Court, Rasheed said that he just requested court to make NAB to act on the orders of top court.