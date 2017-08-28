HAFIZABAD - The district administration asked all the petrol and gas stations owners to refrain from illegal POL sale and gas decanting, warning they would face the music otherwise.

In this connection, Civil Defence Officer Malik Irfan Ali sealed four oil sale points and booked the owners under section 285/286 PPC. Moreover, he also challaned 20 owners of factories and petrol pumps who failed to provide security and firefighting arrangements.

Later talking to media, he said that the department has imparted firefighting and first aid training to many male and female students.