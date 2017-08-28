Pakistani police say Indian troops have fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing three civilians.

Police official Ashfaq Hussain said Monday that shelling by Indian troops overnight hit a house in the Fatehpur area in Haveli district in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, causing the casualties.

Hussain says the shelling also wounded two other people who were inside the house.

He says Pakistani forces returned the fire.

Muhammad Shabbir, a resident in the Chakoti area, says both sides exchanged fire.