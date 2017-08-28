QUETTA - The Iranian authorities, after one month closure has reopened Zero Point on Pak-Iran border on Sunday and resumed trade activities. The gate had been shut down by the Iranian officials for undisclosed reasons.

The Taftan Levies officials confirmed that that Zero Point was closed by the Iranian border security officials a month earlier for unknown reasons which had caused suspension of mutual trade.

The local security official said the gate had been reopened by the Iran, triggering a wave of delight among the people attached with trade due to resumption of trade activities at local level.

Trade at Taftan Zero Point is yet in the very initial stage whereas so far functional banking system couldn’t be evolved primarily to facilitate traders on both side, as expressed by the Iranian Consul General in Quetta and Chamber of Commerce President in Quetta.