LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the death of a person, who had immolated himself in Jhang.

He expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

The chief minister ordered registration of a case against the Station House Officer Police Station Athara Hazari and investigation officer for not providing justice to the deceased and legal action against them under the law in the light of the inquiry report.

The Regional Police Officer Sargodha has termed the SHO and the investigation officer guilty in his inquiry report.