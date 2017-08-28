PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday while rejecting Fata population as reflected in provisional census report claimed that actual population of the tribal areas was exceeding 10 million.

The recently-released figures, stating Fata population as half a million, are contrary to actual position, the JI Fata shura that met with Mushtaq Ahmad Khan in the chair, declared.

The shura, a representative body of the party from tribal areas, discussed different issues pertaining to the region from censes to Fata reforms. The participants of the meeting said that implementation of Fata reforms was a must, as general polls were around the corner.

In case, the government did not meet the JI demand of implementing the reforms before September 25, then they would be left with no option other than to march on Islamabad, the shura said, adding that the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) must be repealed immediately.

It is the due right of the tribesmen to have representation in KP Assembly, the shura said, stressing the federal government to ensure tribal areas representation in the provincial assembly prior to the general polls.

The participants of the JI shura were of the view that tribal people who had left their homes and towns owing to military operations had not been counted; therefore, the census process should be repeated to count the temporarily displaced persons hailing from Fata as well.