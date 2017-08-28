HAFIZABAD - The Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) has called upon the government to provide subsidy on agricultural tube-wells to maximise production of paddy and other crops.

Addressing a press conference here, Pakistan Kissan Board Vice President Amanullah Chattha said that the government had approved subsidy on consumption of electricity for tube-wells. He added that the subsidy is not being applied to the electricity consumption which is causing financial loss to the cultivators.

He also demanded supply of diesel oil to the growers at reasonable prices as the government is extracting Rs40 per litre as tax on diesel oil. He also stressed the need for formulating pro-growers policies to increase food production.