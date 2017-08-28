PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa bomb disposal unit (BDU) defused as many as 3,896 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) since 2009, including fifteen vehicle-borne IEDs, 56 suicide jackets, eleven suicide bombers, 343 remote control IEDs, 649 timed IEDs, 848 rockets and 1974 hand grenades, a statement said.

The bomb disposal unit was established in 1986 within the police special branch for VIP duties. Later, in viewing of the increasing threats due to militancy in the province, KP government in 2008 notified the BDU as a separate body. The unit was upgraded in 2016 to meet operational requirements of the province.

The BDU plays key role in the war against terror by working with the special branch, operations, investigation and various others duties assigned by the CPO from time to time, the statement said. The unit has led from the front to eliminate the menace of terrorism. In 2017, the unit has so far defused 385 IEDs including 291 hand grenades, two suicide jackets, 23 timed IEDs, six remote control IEDs, 63 RPG-7 rockets, and two mortar shells. This effort has saved scores of innocent citizens and their property of billions of rupees. In the line of duty, fifteen officers of the BDU laid down their lives while protecting the public, the statement said.

With the offensive contributing role of the unit, there is definite decline in terrorist incidents not only in KP but its dividend is also felt by rest of the country. The professional competence of the unit has been acknowledged by the federal government many times by asking its assistance in terrorist incidents, the statement said. It is pertinent to mention here that there is no operational imbalance and the unit is fully equipped and operationally fit to meet any challenge of terrorism related to explosives and IEDs, it said.

Repair and maintenance of equipment is recurring nature as it is used in the field round the clock to protect the public. In nutshell, the system is functioning very well in the entire province. The bomb disposal units are fully equipped and are always ready to respond to any eventuality. The IGP has also directed all the concerned authorities to ensure optimal utilisation of all equipment of BD, the statement concluded.