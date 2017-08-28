GUJRANWALA - Police claimed to have recovered two bottles of liquor from the official vehicle of Commissioner Gujranwala Division and arrested two drivers here on Sunday.

Civil lines police on a check post intercepted the official vehicle and during checking found both the persons in the vehicle under influence of alcohol while police also recovered two bottles of wine from the vehicle.

When police stopped the vehicle its router was on and both the official drivers namely Javed Bhatti and Shabir Hussain used harsh language with the police party.

Police sources said that driver Javed had been involved in other drinking cases too. Meanwhile, acting commissioner Amir Jaan has suspended both the officials and ordered an inquiry against them while Commissioner M Asif is out of country in these days.

The civil lines police have registered a case and started investigations. Later police produced both the accused before the judicial magistrate and the judge remanded them in police custody.