KASUR - Police claimed to have arrested a man allegedly for raping a girl after intoxicating the family while another was held separately for his alleged attempt to assault a boy here the other day.

Arif of Gehlan Hathar village told the Ellahabad Police that suspect Ajmal came to his house. He served the family with intoxicating milk and raped his 17-year-old daughter after all the family members became unconsciousness. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

On the other hand, Javed of Kasur Road told the A-Division Police that his 11-year-old boy went to mosque for Asr prayers where suspect Iftikhar Ahmed attempted to assault him but failed as the boy's cries alerted people and they reached for his rescue. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him. Investigation is underway.