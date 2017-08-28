KASUR - A man was killed while two others were injured in two different traffic accidents here the other day.
According to police, Tariq, 17, was killed while his father was injured critically after a speeding trailer hit the bike they were travelling on. Police registered a case while the trailer driver managed to escape the scene.
In another incident, Sajjad of Khara Gun was injured after being hit by a car near Kasur Bypass.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 28-Aug-2017 here.