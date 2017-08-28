ISLAMABAD - An earthquake of moderate intensity jolts several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Sunday evening with magnitude of 5.0 on international Richter scale, Met office reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was 67 kilometres north of Mingora and its depth was 17 kilometres in the earth. The earthquake jolts were felt in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mingora and adjoining areas. Frantic people came out of their homes reciting Kalma Tayyaba. There were no reports of life or property loss till filing of this report.