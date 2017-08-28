PESHAWAR - A Multi-Party Conference will be held on Monday in Islamabad under the auspices of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) as part of the efforts to avert the federal government’s moves aimed at amending articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Religious and political parties favouring the two articles have been invited to the conference for evolving a joint strategy or a possible joint struggle in case the government goes ahead with its plan. The conference, titled “Safeguarding the Constitution” will also be attended by traders, lawyers, students and minorities’ members.

According to the JUI-S, PPP’s Syed Khurshed Shah, PTI’s Imran Khan, ANP’s Asfandyar Wali, PML-Q’s Pervez Elahi, JI’s Sirajul Haq, QWP’s Aftab Sherpao, AML’s Sheikh Rasheed, PML-Z’s Ejazul Haq, JUI-N’s Owais Noorani, MQM’s Abdul Sattar and PSP’s Mustafa Kamal and others have been invited to the conference.

Interestingly, the list of invitees is missing two main parties, the ruling PML-N, a force behind the proposed amendments in articles 62 and 63, and the JUI-F of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a diehard opponent of the possible changes in the above-mentioned articles of the Constitution.

Though, the JUI-F is ally of the PML-N at centre. However; on the issue of amendments in article 62 and 63, the two parties are not on the same page. On the other side, Maulana Sami, who has no representation in federal or provincial governments, is with Maulana Fazl on this issue, as both are openly opposing the proposed amendments, though traditionally they used to be at a distance from one another because of factional rivalry since long. Even then, the JUI-F was not invited to the conference.

At the end of the event, a joint declaration would be announced probably containing warnings to the federal government to stay away from amending articles 62 and 63.

The ruling PML-N, after ousting of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister by the apex court, is bent upon amending the articles that provided basis for the ouster of the former premier.

