SHEIKHUPURA - A person drowned while more than dozen sustained injuries in two road accident occurred separately here on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, a person drowned in River Ravi near Sharqpur while two others were rescued here on Sunday. Three friends went to River Ravi to take a bath and as they jumped into water, one of them identified as Rabab drowned. The two others Qaisar and Zaman, however, were rescued by locals who responded to their cries for help.

Search for the dead body of the victim, a resident of Mandi Faizabad, was continued till filing of this reporter.

In another incident, two persons suffered bullet injuries during crossfire between two rival groups in village Haduki here. The injured identified as Inayat and his son Irfan were going to attend a funeral. They were rushed to THQ hospital Muridke and later shifted to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura due to their critical condition. The Muridke Saddr police have started investigation.

Meanwhile 11 wedding guests sustained injuries in a road accident near Qila Mir Zaman in the remit of Safdarabad Police. The bus, carrying wedding guests, overturned due to speeding.