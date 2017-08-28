PESHAWAR - As many as 31 new patients of dengue virus were admitted in the three major hospitals of Peshawar, where over 440 dengue patients are already under treatment, while so far ten people have reportedly died of the fatal disease in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the dengue response unit, on Sunday, 331 persons were investigated for dengue out of which 31 persons were tested positive while eleven dengue patients were discharged from different hospitals of the city after recovering from the diseases. The total number of infected patients across the province stood at 3,294, the unit said.

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar did not release its data regarding the number of dengue patients and despite repeated calls to the focal person Dr Farman, the updated figures could not be obtained.

Meanwhile, different teams of entomologists visited peripheral areas of Peshawar and checked the dengue larva in accumulated water.

Also, all district health officers have been directed to deal the citizen politely to avert any untoward incident during the dengue prevention campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Saqib Raza Aslam held an awareness rally in Peshtakhara, Swati Patak and Bara Road areas and distributed dengue prevention pamphlets among the residents to educate them on precautionary measures.

The Deputy Commissioner Volunteer Task Force led by Umar Farooq and Dr Nadia also arranged an awareness campaign at different places of the city, especially in Tehkal. They went door-to-door and distributed brushers directing the residents to keep their surrounding clean and dry. They asked the residents to spray breeding sites and water accumulated places to eliminate the larva of the dengue mosquitoes.

Our Staff Reporter