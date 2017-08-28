ISLAMABAD - The tension between Pakistan and the United States has intensified as US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells was asked by Islamabad to postpone her visit.

Foreign ministry officials told The Nation that Alice Wells was expected in Islamabad today (August 28) for a meeting with the civil and military leadership but she was asked to delay the visit for a “few days”.

US embassy spokesperson Richard Snesire also confirmed the development. “At the request of the government of Pakistan, Acting Assistant Secretary Wells trip has been postponed until a mutually convenient time,” he told The Nation. He added: “She was scheduled to come later in the week but that changed.”

Later, a foreign office statement said: “At the request of the government of Pakistan, the visit of the US delegation has been postponed until a mutually convenient time.”

The State Department and Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not give a reason for postponing the visit, which would have been the first high-profile visit by a US official since President Donald Trump’s speech last week on the way forward in the 16-year-old Afghanistan War.

According to the Reuters news agency, US officials working in Pakistan have been on high alert since Monday’s speech of President Trump.

Alice Wells was expected to discuss President Donald Trump’s new Afghanistan policy with the Pakistani leadership. This would have been Alice Wells’ second visit to Pakistan in the current month. Trump had last week discredited Pakistan accusing it of taking no action against the terrorists’ safe havens.

Donald Trump, in his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief had, warned Pakistan: “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists”.

Trump said military and other aid to Washington’s nuclear-armed ally was at stake if Pakistan did not clamp down on extremists. “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” he said.

Officials said the unavailability of Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa – who is on a three-day visit to Tajikistan to participate in Quadrilateral Counter Terrorism Coordination forum comprising Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan – was the main reason behind the postponement of Wells’ visit. The US had earlier termed Wells’ visit ‘vitally important’.

After Trump’s onslaught, the National Security Committee criticised the US for not acknowledging Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror. The NSC affirmed there were no safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan.

The committee made it clear that scapegoating Pakistan will not be helpful for Afghanistan peace. The NSC reminded the US that the claims of billions of dollars in aid to Pakistan were also “misleading to the extent that the reimbursements to Pakistan since 2001 only account for part of the cost of ground facilities and air corridors used by the US for its operations in Afghanistan, rather than any financial aid or assistance.”

Last week, foreign office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan had not parted ways with the US after Trump’s hostile statement. He said Pakistan had worked with the US for a long time. “First of all, we have a long-standing relationship with the US. We have worked with the US for a long time. Our areas of cooperation are diverse and multi-dimensional. I would not endorse views about parting ways. In international relations, there can be a difference of opinion between two countries, for which there are established channels of communication through which misperceptions can be allayed and differences resolved,” he said. Zakaria said Pakistan had responded clearly and in detail to US’ Afghan and South Asia policy and Washington’s allegations.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said the world must recognise the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war on terror. “No country has done more than Pakistan to end terrorism and no country has suffered more than Pakistan,” he said in an interview with the official media.

The minister, who is expected to visit Washington soon, added: “We are minutely reviewing the new US strategy about Afghanistan and South Asia.”

A senior official at the foreign ministry told The Nation that the US wanted to engage Pakistan after Trump’s fiery speech followed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and other officials’ statements. “Wells’ visit is aimed at bridging the gap and removing the misunderstandings. We have told them we want recognition and cannot take the blame after sacrificing so much,” the official said.

Defence analyst Lt-Gen Raza Muhammad Khan said that the US was trying to convert the friendly ties into a confrontation. He said Trump was seemingly playing in the hands of the anti-Pakistan lobby. “This can’t go on. We need recognition and after so much of sacrifices, we cannot accept such uncalled-for allegations,” he added.

He said that the US must sit down with Pakistan and remove the misunderstandings for the future cooperation between the uneasy allies.