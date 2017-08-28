Pakistan has decided to bring changes in nature of its relationship with United States at diplomatic level, reported Waqt News.

According to sources, Pakistan will not interact with US government on bases of old ties. The diplomatic communication will not be conducted as an strategic partner and ally of US, sources mentioned.

Furthermore, no US administration official will be allowed to visit Pakistan without government’s approval. Any official who will come without approval or permission will not be welcomed by the government, sources asserted.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi will visit United States in third week of September where he will attend United Nations' General Assembly meeting.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan has started preparations for premier's visit.

Furthermore, PM Abbasi told US media that Trump's Afghan policy is poised to fail. During an interview, he said that Pakistan is ready to assist Afghanistan in its fight against terrorists but will not allow it to be brought on its soil.

"Afghan government should deal with Taliban itself," he asserted.