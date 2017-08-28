SADIQABAD - The conspirators have failed to cause split in the ranks of PML-N as all the office-bearers and workers are united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

This was stated by State Minister for Industries and Production Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari during a meeting with PML-N workers at Rahimabad here the other day.

He said that the party would continue its struggle for strengthening democratic values in the country under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that development projects worth billions of rupees have been completed in his constituency.

They include laying of sewerage pipelines, provision of modern healthcare, clean drinking water and uninterrupted supply of Sui gas and electricity. "The government will spare no effort for solution to public problems," he claimed.

Anjuman-e-Tajaran President Khalid Saleem Ch, Mian Ahsanul Haq, Ijaz Hussain Ch, Khaliq Arshad, Hassan Raza Ch, Javed Iqbal and Abu Bakr attended the meeting.

ANTI-TERROR OPS LAUDED

Shia Ulema Council President Ch Iqbal Hussain lauded the ongoing operations against terrorism, saying that the terrorism has been eliminated from the country through successful Operation Zarb-e-Azb followed by Raddul Fassad.

He expressed his optimism that the remnants of terrorism would be eliminated by Pak Army. He said that terrorists have failed in their nefarious designs to destabilise the country, adding that Waziristan has successfully been taken back from terrorists. He said that the entire nation supports Pak Army in war against terrorism.