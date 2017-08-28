KARACHI - The pre-Haj operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been completed successfully, the spokesman for the national flag carrier said here on Sunday. He pointed out that the PIA operated 230 Special Haj and Scheduled flights carrying around 57,000 intending pilgrims from 7 major cities of the country in 32 days.

The PIA spokesman informed that pre-Haj operation of transporting intending pilgrims to Madinah and Jeddah completed successfully with on-time departures, while the overall punctuality remained at 92 per cent.

The PIA carried 17,615 intending pilgrims from Karachi, 10,882 from Islamabad, 10,610 from Lahore, 7,601 from Peshawar, 5,956 from Multan, 3,923 from Sialkot and 445 from Faisalabad to Madinah and Jeddah. Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Secretary Aviation and Chairman PIA Irfan Elahi congratulated the airline management for successful pre-Haj operation and instructed them to provide maximum facilities to returning Hujjaj at Saudi Arabian airports.

The spokesman said that PIA's Special task force will be deputed at Jeddah Haj terminal and Madinah Airport for smooth journey of returning Hujjaj back home. The post Haj Operation will begin on September 6 and conclude on October 5, he added.