MULTAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the conspiracy to isolate Pakistan diplomatically is failing badly.

Talking to the media persons here, Qureshi declared that his party would give its viewpoint on the situation arose in the aftermath of Trump allegations after listening to government's stance in National Assembly (NA), and no politics will be done on this national issue.

Qureshi maintained that a solid message has to be given through the NA session to the United States, India and Afghanistan that Pakistan keeps brotherly relations with the people of Afghanistan. "Millions of Afghan refugees are living in Pakistan for years," he pointed out.

The PTI leader alleged that the entire administrative machinery of Lahore is busy electioneering for the candidate of the ruling PML-N, which is against the electoral code of conduct. He demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the blatant violation of the electoral code of conduct.

He claimed that senior leaders of the PML-N are angry with Nawaz Sharif's policy against the judiciary. "Mindful class is of the opinion that conflict with courts is not right," he remarked.

Shah Mehmood commented that the proposal to reduce the tenure of assembly to four years will not get much acceptance. When he was asked about Pakistan People's Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari's acquittal in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference, Qureshi said he read about it in a newspaper, and cannot make comment.

Responding a question with regard to Pak-America ties and the foreign minister's expected tour after Trump's allegations, Qureshi said: "We want the foreign minister to take the National Assembly on board. Moreover, a session has been called on Monday," he informed, adding that the PTI would announce its plan of action following the NA session.

Praising the government's decision of calling the assembly's session, he said that his party would evaluate the government's stance before adopting a stance on foreign policy.

Laying emphasis on national unity, Qureshi said that it's a national issue and demands unity to give befitting reply to US president Donald Trumo and Indian PM Narendra Modi. "I am glad the way China, Iran, Turkey, and Russia backed Pakistan as Trump unveiled his new policy for South Asia," he further said.

Soliciting support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid in NA-120 by-election, Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that his party would hold a rally in Lahore on September 14 ahead of by-election.

Qureshi said that barring lawmakers to campaign for upcoming by-election in Lahore's NA-120 constituency by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is deplorable. "The party's central leadership has been denied entry in the constituency for by-election campaign," he added.

Qureshi anticipated a tough contest between the PTI and PML-N candidates in the by-election, scheduled for September 17, next month.

He said the party would ensure leaving no stone unturned for a great triumph in NA-120 by-poll. "The party will put in all-out efforts to gain confidence of the masses through a rally in the city," he vowed.