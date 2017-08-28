Foreign Office sources have stated that Prime Minister Khaqqan Abbasi will visit United States of America in third week of September to attend United Nations' General Assembly meeting , reported Waqt News.

The arrangements for his visit have been initiated and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will accompany the premier, sources added.

Foreign Office has prepared first draft of premier's speech.

Prime Minister Abbasi will address United Nations' General Assembly meeting on September 21st or 23rd. Before his visit, no US official will be allowed to visit Pakistan, sources stated.

Earlier, premier Abbasi stated that United States' Afghan policy is poised to fail. During an interview, PM stressed on political resolution of the issue.

"We are not ready to allow Afghanistan to spread its war on our soil but ready to provide assistance to tackle the issue," he asserted.