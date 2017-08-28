LAHORE - While the ruling PML-N is yet to start its election campaign in NA-120, candidates from other parties have already started door-to-door canvassing to woo the voters.

In the absence of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, the PML-N leaders are still having indoor meetings to devise election strategy.

Though it is official now that her daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif would be leading the campaign in NA-120, she is yet to show her presence in the constituency. Instead, she is having indoor meetings at party’s Model Town office which also happens to be chief minister’s camp office.

Sunday’s meeting was attended by Federal Minister Pervaiz Malik, former Federal Minister Pervaiz Rashid, provincial ministers Bilal Yasin and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Ahmad Hassan and Lahore Mayor Col (Retd) Mubashir Javed.

A good number of party MNAs, MPAs and councillors were also present.

It was a consultative meeting to devise election strategy for NA-120.

Since the ministers and sitting members of the assemblies are not permitted under the law to run the election campaign of their party candidate, the participants pondered over different suggestions to counter this embargo while remaining within the set rules.

Maryam Nawaz on this occasion said that she would visit the constituency soon to address the voters. She also asked the party workers to intensify the election campaign in their respective areas of influence.

“The PML-N will win this election,” she said, adding the people had already given a decision in favour of the party by their rejection of the court decision against Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Maryum said: “She is not going to London and will run election campaign.” Despite whatever political opponents do, the PML-N would win by-election of NA-120 with the grace of Almighty Allah, she said.

Maryam Nawaz said people would bring Nawaz Sharif back with their votes.

She said during Nawaz Sharif’s rally a large number of people outside the shrine of Data Darbar had said that the decision was not acceptable, adding that Nawaz Sharif is “Sadiq and Ameen” (truthful and honest).

She asked the party leaders and workers to speed up the election campaign. She assured the workers that their problems would be resolved.

During the meeting, workers raised slogans in favour of the PML-N leadership.

On the other hand, Begum Kalsoom’s main rival, Dr Yasmin Rashid of the PTI has been campaigning in the constituency for the last over one week. She is going door-to-door to meet her voters in various union councils.

For the last two days, she has been complaining of harassment of her women supporters by what she calls the PML-N goons.

She is also not happy over continuation of development work being carried out in the constituency which she believes was in violation of election code of conduct.

The Election Commission is yet to take notice of it.

On Sunday, PTI’s leaders including former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Ijaz Chaudhry and Raja Riaz addressed a corner meeting at Islampura in NA-120 to enlist support for their party candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The PTI leaders alleged that PML-N ministers and parliamentarians were distributing fake notifications of jobs in return for votes.

PPP’s Faisal Mir is also active in the constituency despite little chance of victory in the electoral battle which will be mainly fought between the PML-N and the PTI candidates. Sajida Mir of PPP (Workers) is also visiting different localities of NA-120 to grab her share of votes.