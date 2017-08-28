ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the National Assembly session on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 3.00pm in the Parliament House. The president has summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Important issues including the situation emerged after the US President Donald Trump’s threatening statements and the prevailing political situation will be discussed during the NA session.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 28-Aug-2017 here.
President summons NA session tomorrow
