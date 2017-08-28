HAFIZABAD - The inhabitants of Hakim Colony and Mian Da Kot have protested against piling up of filth and garbage in the populous localities spreading different ailment among the citizens.

The protestors led by Ch Qayyum Gujjar, Tariq, Attiqur Rehman and Shah Zaib and others, said that the scavengers of the MC were dumping filth and garbage in the populous localities and they have submitted complaints to the authorities concerned to stop the ugly practice but they turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

They said that foul smell emanating from the dump has made their lives absolutely miserable. They have called upon the MC chairman to order for immediate removal of the filth and garbage from near the localities to relieve them from mental torture and agony.

TRAFFIC AWARENESS: The youngsters particularly students were advised to strictly adopt traffic rules to save their lives as well as to protect others from fatal accidents.

In its traffic rules awareness campaign, Incharge Traffic Education Wing Liaqat Ali delivered lectures in different educational institutions. He said that the drivers particularly bike riders should desist from reckless driving and adore helmet. He particularly advised them to desist from doing wheelies to save their precious lives.

Meanwhile, incharge traffic police Syed Ijaz Hussain Bukhari said that the traffic police have challaned 4,190 drivers for violating different traffic rules and have collected Rs2.1 million as fine from them. The route permits of 15 vans and buses and licenses of 16 drivers were also suspended, he said.

ROAD PROJECTS: Eight roads have been carpeted at a cost of Rs953.687 million in four phases under the Khadim-i-Punjab Rural Roads Programme during the current year while two more roads are being carpeted in fifth phase at Rs474 million to provide better communicational facilities to the rural population in the district, Acting DC Allah Ditta Warraich said.

Addressing a meeting of District Development Committee, he directed the officers to ensure completion of the ongoing projects so as to provide better transportation facilities to the growers to bring their agricultural produce to the nearest markets as well as to facilitate the students to attend their educational institutions and return to their residences.