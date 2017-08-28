LAHORE - The Punjab government has forwarded a list of most-wanted terrorists to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, sources informed on Sunday.

According to officials, the list has been shared with law-enforcing agencies and intelligence agencies as well. A total of 22 most-wanted individuals have been added in the list’s ‘first category’. The head money for individuals in the first category is between Rs 10 million and Rs 5 million. In category two, which comprises 27 terrorists, the head money is Rs 2 million, Rs 1 million and Rs 0.5 million.

A total of 20 religious extremists have been placed in category three.

Their head money is Rs 3 million, Rs 2 million, Rs 1 million and Rs 0.5 million.

In the list, 37 terrorists are said to be associated with various other groups.

The Punjab government has set prize money for their arrest as well as information leading to their arrest.





INP