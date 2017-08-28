CHINIOT - Teachers protested against the privatisation, non-payment of incentives and non-promotions here the other day.

A large number of teachers held the protest in front of District Press Club to press the government for the acceptance of their demands. Addressing the gathering, Punjab Teachers Union provincial vice president Safdar Kalroo demanded that Punjab government meet their demands to materialise the dream of education for all.

He demanded immediate notification for the promotion of the primary school teachers; elementary school teachers and (Secondary school teachers as promised in the budget. He also protested against privatisation of schools through Punjab Education Foundation; elimination of Danish Schools Authority, provision of maturity claims of group insurance, end to political interference in schools; in service promotions; pay packages etc.

The gathering was also addressed by district office-bearers of PTU including Hassan Jappah; Qasim Gujjar; Abdul Sattar; Sana Ullah and others. They threatened to hold a sit-in in front of Punjab Assembly on September 16, if their demands were not met. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.