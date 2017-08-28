Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says US President Donald Trump's strategy for America's longest-running war in Afghanistan is poised to fail like the plans of his predecessors, reported Radio Pakistan.

In an interview with New York Bloomberg News agency, the prime minister stressed the need for a political settlement in Afghanistan. He said that from day one we have been saying very clearly that the military strategy in Afghanistan has not worked and it will not work.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said we do not intend to allow anybody to fight Afghanistan's battle on Pakistan's soil and Islamabad doesn't harbour terrorists. Pakistan is willing to work with all countries, including India for peace in the region.

The prime minister said the Afghan government should itself deal with Taliban and we are ready to provide any support to them if they required.

Meanwhile, in its reports Bloomberg News said Pakistan government stance may complicate Trump's plan for the region after he pledged more US troops for Afghanistan. Failure by Trump to resolve the Afghan war risks even greater financial and human cost for the US, could leave it bogged down further in the conflict.

The report said the war has cost the US about 714 billion dollars and several thousand lives.

Bloomberg News said Pakistan's military has been conducting its own offensive against terrorists with the latest operation in the Khyber tribal region.

The report said more than 60,000 people have been killed while Pakistan's economy has suffered a loss of about 120 billion dollars from waging war against terrorists.