Two soldiers were martyred when a bomb went off during a military search operation in a tribal region near the border with Afghanistan, the military said Monday. The attack came as Afghan and Pakistan army chiefs met in neighboring Tajikistan.

A military statement said the Pakistani troops were conducting the search in the Angur Adda area, close to the border, when the bomb went off late on Sunday night.

Pakistan has carried out several military operations against militants in South Waziristan and elsewhere in recent years. The Army says it’s now clearing up remaining pockets in areas once used by militants as sanctuaries.