QUETTA - Security forces killed two suspected terrorists during intelligence-based operations in parts of Balochistan on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release, “The Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted special Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Kahan, Dera Bugti and Chatter where they destroyed four terrorists’ camps besides killing two terrorists during an exchange of fire.”

Similarly, the Balochistan Frontier Corps personnel carried out an intelligence-based operation in Turbat and thwarted a subversive attempt.

The Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) has intensified intelligence-based operations throughout the province, especially in areas where arms and ammunition were seized recently, the ISPR said.

The press release also said that personnel of the Frontier Corps Balochistan-South busted a network of terrorists and their facilitators a couple of days ago. Besides arresting two facilitators of terrorists, the ISPR said, the security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition that was being transported to Turbat for subversive activities.





OUR STAFF REPORTER