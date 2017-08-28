In its latest tribute song, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has given tribute to martyrs, both civilians and military personnel, of War against terrorism and heroes of Pakistan.

The Pakistanis being honoured in the video are Captain Shareef Shaheed, Captain Sarwar Shaheed, Flying Officer Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed, Aitzaz Hassan, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Major Tufail Shaheed, Lance Niaik Major Muhammad Mehfuz, Bashir Ahmad Bilour, Captain Akash, Nasrullah Afridi, Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Captain (r) Mobin Ahmad and Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed.

The promo of song is titled as 'Defence and Martyrs Day' and pays tribute to all civilians, policemen, army personnel who laid their lives for Pakistan.