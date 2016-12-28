HAFIZABAD : A vigorous crackdown was launched on restaurants and eateries selling substandard, expired and adulterated foodstuffs and beverages across the district.

According to official sources, special food inspectors and district and tehsil sanitary inspectors launched a crackdown on restaurants and eateries involved in selling of substandard and adulterated foodstuff and beverages.

During the operation, the officials arrested 13 restaurants’ owners and sealed four eateries. The police also fined eateries owners Rs209,000 collectively.

On the occasion, the officials warned the owners of different restaurants and eateries to provide quality food and improve sanitary conditions on premises of their restaurants, adding that they will be dealt with sternly otherwise.