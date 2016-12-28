KHYBER AGENCY - One Afghan national was shot injured while eight others were arrested when Khasadar cops opened fire on a group attempting to illegally cross Torkham border into Pakistan on Monday night.

Official sources while confirming the incident said a group of Afghan nationals comprising nine persons unlawfully attempted to enter Pakistan through Jamatgai, a hilly area adjacent to Torkham border.

After the Afghan nationals ignored repeated warnings by the on-duty Khasadar personnel, the cops resorted to open fire, which resulted in injuring one of them. The wounded person was identified as Jan Agha, son of Qadeer.

The eight other persons identified as Saz Wali, Hamayun, Abid, Pir Muhammad, Ghuncha Gul, Zer Khan, Khayal Muhammad and Waseem were detained from the site and shifted to Landi Kotal for further investigation, Khasadar sources said.

After putting place effective border management at Pak-Afghan border, Pakistani security forces have tightened entry from Afghanistan into Pakistan and only those Afghan citizens are allowed to enter who have legal travelling documents.