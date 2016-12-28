All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) in IHK on Wednesday urged the Kashmiri people to remain cautious about deceitful politics of the puppet rulers.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the Kashmiris to take notice of the atrocities being perpetrated under the garb of “Battle of Ideas” and said that thousands of ailing, elderly and teenagers were languishing in detention centers.

Meanwhile, the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in an interview said that there was no difference between National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party as both the parties were collaborators of India.