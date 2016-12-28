RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday confirmed the death sentence award to another eight hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, slaughtering soldiers of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Armed Forces of Pakistan, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

ISPR said in the Tweet:

Rawalpindi, 28 Dec 2016: Today Chief of Army Staff confirmed death sentences awarded to another 8 hardcore... https://t.co/tKrIDc9sZv — ISPR (@ISPR_Official) December 28, 2016

These terrorists include those who planned and executed attack on people of Ismaili Community at Safoora Chowrangi Karachi, wherein 45 people died at the spot and six others were injured.

They also include those who killed a social worker Mst Sabeen Mehmood, kidnapped two Chinese engineers and a civilian for ransom.

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 90 people and injuring 99 others. Explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by military courts. Besides, 3 other terrorists have been awarded imprisonment.

Newly appointed DG ISPR Maj General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet:

#COAS confirmed death sentence of 8 Ts, 3 others awarded imprisonment. Convicts involved #Safoora, #Sabeen, #Chinese Engrs & LEAs pers — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) December 28, 2016

'Details of cases'

1. Hafiz Muhammad Umar alias Jawad son of Afzal Ahmed, Ali Rehman alias Pano/Tona son of Asif-ur-Rehman, Abdul Salam alias Tayyab/Rizwan Azeem son of Muhammad Nazar ul Islam and Khurram Shafique alias Abdullah Mansoor/Abdullah Mansuri son of Muhammad Shafiq.

These four convicts were members of proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking people of Ismaili community traveling in a bus at Safoora Chorangi Karachi which resulted in death of 45 passengers and caused injuries to six others.

They were also involved in killing of a social worker Mst Sabeen Mehmood at Karachi. These convicts admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentences.

2. Muslim Khan son of Abdul Rasheed. The convict was a spokesman of proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 31 people including Inspector Sher Ali of police and 69 others were injured.

He was involved in slaughtering of Captain Najam Riaz Raja, Captain Juniad Khan, Naik Shahid Rasool and Lance Naik Shakeel Ahmed.

He was also involved in kidnapping 2 Chinese Engineers and a local civilian for Ransom. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3. Muhammad Yousaf son of Khalid Khan. The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) of Pakistan, which resulted in death of four soldiers including slaughtering of Sepoy Raj Wali of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and causing injuries to 19 others.

The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4. Saif Ullah son of Naseeb Hussain. The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub Inspector Fareed Khan and a police constable and also caused injuries to another police constable.

He was found in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

5. Bilal Mehmood son of Qari Mehmood ul Hassan. The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of two police constables, while four others were injured.

He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.



6. Sartaj Ali son of Bakht Afsar. The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in providing funds to the terrorists for terrorist activities. He admitted his offence before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded imprisonment for life.

7. Mehmood Khan son of Bakht Buland. The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in kidnaping a Chinese engineer for ransom. The convict admitted his offence before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded rigorous imprisonment for twenty years.

8. Fazal e Ghaffar son of Aqil Khan. The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Police Station Shamozai during which police officials and Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldiers were abducted from the said police station.

The convict admitted his offence before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded rigorous imprisonment for twenty years.