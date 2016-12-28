ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that the army will continue to perform its role to strengthen national security.

According to a press release of the ISPR, Gen Bajwa said this while addressing officers of Rawalpindi Garrison here at the GHQ auditorium.

It said that the army chief address focused on professional matters and security challenges.

He acknowledged and appreciated the role and sacrifices of officers as leaders in strengthening the institution particularly during the operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Gen Bajwa shared his thoughts about prevailing security environment and challenges confronting Pakistan, the armed forces and the way forward.